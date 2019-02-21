Washington uses balance to bounce Utah

Nahziah Carter came off the bench to score 12 points and lead a balanced attack as Washington pulled away in the second half for a 62-45 victory against visiting Utah in Pacific-12 Conference play Wednesday night in Seattle.

Noah Dickerson scored 11 points for the Huskies and Jaylen Nowell, David Crisp and Matisse Thybulle each had 10. The Huskies (21-5 overall, 12-1 Pac-12) extended their conference lead to 3 1 /2 games with five to play. The Huskies improved to 13-0 at home, including 6-0 in conference play.

Thybulle, the reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, had a strong all-around game with seven rebounds, six steals and four blocked shots. Nowell grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Sedrick Barefield scored 12 points for Utah (14-12, 8-6), which lost for just in the second time in seven conference road games. The Utes played without freshman forward Timmy Allen, their second-leading scorer with 11.8 points per game, because of a back injury.

The Huskies overcame an early 10-point deficit to take a 33-27 lead at the half, with Carter and Thybulle each scoring eight points.

Washington’s zone defense held the Utes to just two points in the opening 11 minutes of the second half, on a pair of free throws, in taking a 46-29 lead. Utah went 0-for-7 from the field and committed seven turnovers during that span.

The Utes’ first field goal of the second half was a 3-pointer by Both Gach with 8:50 remaining. Utah was 5-for-20 from the field in the second half, with four of those made baskets coming in the final 3:12 after the Huskies took a 22-point lead.

Utah got off to a hot start as Barefield made his first four 3-point attempts in the opening seven minutes, the last giving the Utes at 17-7 lead.

But Barefield picked up his second foul with more than 10 minutes remaining before the intermission and had to spend most of the rest of the half on the bench.

The Huskies responded with a 13-3 run, tying the score at 20 on Thybulle’s 3-pointer with 6:12 left.

Washington didn’t take its first lead until Nowell’s driving layup with 2:20 remaining before the intermission.

