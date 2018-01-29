Huskies coast past Cougars, 80-62

Junior guard Matisse Thybulle had 18 points, six assists and four steals to help Washington cruise to an 80-62 victory over Washington State on Sunday in Pac-12 play at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Freshman guard Jaylen Nowell added 14 points and nine rebounds and junior forward Noah Dickerson scored 13 points for the Huskies (15-6, 5-3 Pac-12). Freshman forward Nahziah Carter had 11 points as Washington improved to 11-2 at home.

Junior forward Robert Franks recorded 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (9-11, 1-7), who lost their third straight game. Senior forward Drick Bernstine added 13 points and nine rebounds for Washington State, which dropped to 0-7 in true road games.

The Cougars, who entered the game second nationally with an average of 11.9 3-pointers per game, were just 6-of-24 from long range. Instead, it was Washington finding success from behind the arc by hitting 11 of 25 attempts.

Overall, the Huskies shot 53.6 percent from the field. Washington State shot 42.1 percent.

The Cougars trailed by 15 at halftime but opened the second half with eight straight points to pull within 45-38.

Junior guard Viont‘e Daniels connected on a jumper to bring Washington State within 49-44 with 16:11 remaining before the Huskies rattled off the next 12 points. Thybulle scored eight points during the burst and Dickerson finished it off with a dunk to make it 61-44 with 10:02 left.

Washington pushed its lead above 20 when Carter made two free throws for a 70-49 lead with 6:36 to play.

The lead topped out at 24 on a 3-pointer by junior guard David Crisp with 4:47 remaining.

Washington State led 28-27 after a 3-pointer by Daniels with 5:04 left in the first half but wouldn’t lead again as the Huskies erupted with an 18-0 surge.

Thybulle drained a 3-pointer to give Washington a six-point lead and junior forward Dominic Green knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to make it 43-28. Thybulle finished the run with a dunk for a 17-point edge with 51 seconds left.

