Preview: Gonzaga at Washington

Gonzaga visits Washington on Sunday night in amatchup of in-state rivals coming off vastly different results in games againsttop-five teams. The 13th-ranked Bulldogs looked overwhelmed Tuesdaynight in an 88-72 Jimmy V Classic loss to No. 4 Villanova in New York, and anight later, the Huskies stunned No. 2 Kansas 74-65 in Kansas City, Mo.,knocking the Jayhawks from the unbeaten ranks.

Against Villanova, Gonzaga never led again after takingan early 9-6 lead and had few answers defensively for guard Mikal Bridges (career-high28 points) and the Wildcats, who shot 51.7 percent from the field, including10-of-21 from 3-point range. It marked the first time in their last 65 gamesthat a Bulldogs opponent has shot better than 50 percent from the floor. “Theyput it on us pretty good,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said after seeing his teamendure its second loss in nine games this year after a 29-1 regular season in2016-17. Washington, meanwhile, also is 7-2 under new coach Mike Hopkins aftera 9-22 season a year ago, and shot 48.3 percent in the win Wednesday whilefrustrating the Jayhawks on the other end of the court with an extended 2-3 zonedefense.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT GONZAGA (7-2): Redshirt freshman guard ZachNorvell Jr. provided one of the few bright spots against Villanova, scoring a career-high22 points, and the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Week isaveraging 20.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists over his last threeoutings. Meanwhile, senior forward Johnathan Williams’ play is trending in theopposite direction as the Bulldogs’ leading scorer (14.7 per game) has scoredonly 39 total points in the four games since exploding for a career-high 39against Florida on Nov. 24. Guard Josh Perkins (14.4 points), forward KillianTillie (11.7) and guards Silas Melson (11.1) and Corey Kispert (10.4) also areaveraging double figures for Gonzaga, which is tied for 10th nationally with 90.6 points per game.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (7-2): The Huskies have won fivestraight games since back-to-back losses to Providence (77-70) and VirginiaTech (103-79) in the pre-Thanksgiving 2K Classic in New York. Guard MatisseThybulle led the way with a season-high 19 points, including a 5-of-8performance from 3-point range, against Kansas and, at 12.1 points per game, isone of four starters averaging double figures. Freshman guard Jaylen Nowellleads the team with 17.8 points while forward Noah Dickerson is averaging 16.0and a team-best 8.7 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Washington holds a 29-16 series series lead,but Gonzaga has won 10 of the last 11, including a 98-71 home romp a season ago.

2. The Bulldogs’ .777 winning percentage (80-23)in true road games since the start of the 2007-08 season is the best mark inthe Division I ranks.

3. The Huskies are 14th nationally in freethrows made and are tied for 24th with 8.8 steals per outing.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 82, Washington 78