FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Kennesaw State at Washington
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Markets
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
Breakingviews
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 29, 2017 / 4:39 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Preview: Kennesaw State at Washington

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Washington has yet to lose in four home games during the Mike Hopkins era. That streak figures to continue Tuesday night when the Huskies conclude a stretch of three home games in five days when they host Kennesaw State.

Both of Washington’s losses - to Providence (77-70) and Virginia Tech (103-79) - came in the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. But the Huskies have sandwiched a two pair of home wins around those defeats including a 77-70 victory over a UC Davis team on Sunday night that played in the NCAA Tournament last season. Barring a major upset, Washington, which concludes its homestand on Sunday against Omaha, should be 6-2 before playing at No. 2 Kansas on Dec. 6. “We’re trying to get back to the old U-Dub where we didn’t lose here and the fans knew when they come to watch us play at home it was going to be a good game and we’re going to come out with a W,” Huskies guard Matisse Thybulle told reporters. “I feel like we kind of got away from that last year and we’re trying to re-establish that.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (1-5): The Owls’ lone win was at home over Division III Piedmont, 77-54. Three starters return from a squad that finished 14-18 and 7-7 in the Atlantic Sun including 6-6 senior guard Nick Masterson, a preseason All-conference pick who is second on the team in scoring (12.0) but ranks among the national leaders in 3-point shooting percentage (57.7). Sophomore guard James Scott leads the team in scoring (15.3) while sophomore guard Tyler Hooker (10.7) also is averaging in double digits.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-2): Freshman guard Jaylen Nowell recorded his fourth 20-plus point effort in the win over UC Davis and ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with a 20.5 points per game average. Junior forward Noah Dickerson is second in scoring (15.2), leads the team in rebounding (8.3), and also is shooting a team-leading 63.0 percent from the floor. Junior guard David Crisp (12.3) and Thybulle (12.2) also are averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Washington leads the Pac-12 in steals with an average of 9.2 per game.

2. Dickerson had 28 points and 22 rebounds in a 79-69 victory over Eastern Washington on Nov. 12, the most rebounds in a Division I game this season through Sunday.

3. Opponents are shooting 48.8 percent from the field against the Huskies, including 40.0 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Washington 87, Kennesaw State 78

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.