Preview: Kennesaw State at Washington

Washington has yet to lose in four home games during the Mike Hopkins era. That streak figures to continue Tuesday night when the Huskies conclude a stretch of three home games in five days when they host Kennesaw State.

Both of Washington’s losses - to Providence (77-70) and Virginia Tech (103-79) - came in the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. But the Huskies have sandwiched a two pair of home wins around those defeats including a 77-70 victory over a UC Davis team on Sunday night that played in the NCAA Tournament last season. Barring a major upset, Washington, which concludes its homestand on Sunday against Omaha, should be 6-2 before playing at No. 2 Kansas on Dec. 6. “We’re trying to get back to the old U-Dub where we didn’t lose here and the fans knew when they come to watch us play at home it was going to be a good game and we’re going to come out with a W,” Huskies guard Matisse Thybulle told reporters. “I feel like we kind of got away from that last year and we’re trying to re-establish that.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT KENNESAW STATE (1-5): The Owls’ lone win was at home over Division III Piedmont, 77-54. Three starters return from a squad that finished 14-18 and 7-7 in the Atlantic Sun including 6-6 senior guard Nick Masterson, a preseason All-conference pick who is second on the team in scoring (12.0) but ranks among the national leaders in 3-point shooting percentage (57.7). Sophomore guard James Scott leads the team in scoring (15.3) while sophomore guard Tyler Hooker (10.7) also is averaging in double digits.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (4-2): Freshman guard Jaylen Nowell recorded his fourth 20-plus point effort in the win over UC Davis and ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with a 20.5 points per game average. Junior forward Noah Dickerson is second in scoring (15.2), leads the team in rebounding (8.3), and also is shooting a team-leading 63.0 percent from the floor. Junior guard David Crisp (12.3) and Thybulle (12.2) also are averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Washington leads the Pac-12 in steals with an average of 9.2 per game.

2. Dickerson had 28 points and 22 rebounds in a 79-69 victory over Eastern Washington on Nov. 12, the most rebounds in a Division I game this season through Sunday.

3. Opponents are shooting 48.8 percent from the field against the Huskies, including 40.0 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Washington 87, Kennesaw State 78