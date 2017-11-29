Dickerson leads Washington past Kennesaw State

Washington forward Noah Dickerson had 24 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the hot-shooting Huskies to an 85-71 win over Kennesaw State on Tuesday night at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Washington, which improved to 5-2, including 5-0 at home, shot 50 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent from 3-point range. The Huskies outrebounded the Owls 40-21 and outscored them in second-chance points 19-6.

Washington’s Hameir Wright had 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting, making all three of his 3-point attempts, and Sam Timmins had 13 points while making all three of his field goal attempts and 7 of 10 from the free throw line.

Kennesaw State (1-6) was led by James Scott’s 21 points. Nick Masterson had 15 points, Kosta Jankovic scored 13 points and had six assists, and Bryson Lockley had 10 points.

Washington pulled away in the first half after Kennesaw State cut the lead to 24-23 with 7:27 left. The Huskies went on a 12-2 run, fueled by all eight points that David Crisp scored in the game, to take a 35-26 lead with 3:39 left in the half.

The Huskies pushed the lead to 48-29 at halftime behind Dickerson’s 17 points and six rebounds. He made 5 of 6 shots from the field and pulled down six rebounds by the half.

Kennesaw State, which trailed by as many as 26 points, did not come closer than 14 points in the second half.