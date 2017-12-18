Washington pulls out 80-78 win over Loyola Marymount

Noah Dickerson scored eight of Washington’s last 10 points in the final 1:21, including a go-ahead dunk, to help the Huskies eke out an 80-78 victory over Loyola Marymount on Sunday night at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle.

Freshman Jaylen Nowell led Washington with 21 points, Dickerson finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, and Sam Timmons, a 6-foot-11 sophomore from New Zealand, had nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

The Huskies (8-3) are having an up and down season, beating No. 2 Kansas before losing to Gonzaga and then barely surviving against Loyola Marymount (5-5).

James Batemon helped Loyola Marymount nearly pull off the upset. He led all scorers with 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field (5-of-8 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds and five assists. He scored 17 points in the first half.

Bateman’s three-point play with seven seconds left closed the gap to three points, but Dickerson countered by hitting two free throws.

The Lions made a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull within two points.

Loyola Marymount amassed a 41-35 advantage in rebounds and hit nine 3-pointers to Washington’s eight. The big difference was at the free-throw line, where the Huskies were 22 of 36 while the Lions were 15 of 25.

Washington stays at home to play Bethune-Cookman in its next game on Tuesday night.

Loyola Marymount faces Cal State Fullerton on Friday at Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles.