Late free throws secure Washington’s win over Montana

Guard David Crisp drew a charge with 1:13 remaining and made a free throw with 11 seconds left to help elevate Washington past Montana, 66-63, Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Crisp made the second end of his two foul shots late, but missed the first attempt -- which gave Montana possession with a chance to tie down two points.

Guard Michael Oguine went to the line with six seconds remaining, but split his attempts. Washington guard Matisse Thybulle sank two foul shots with a second left to ice the Huskies win.

Free throws played a critical role in Friday’s contest before the final, decisive sequence.

Washington (10-3) went 17 of 21 from the line, while Montana finished just 4 of 6. The Grizzlies went without a free throw attempt in the first half.

The host Huskies threatened to put Montana away early, jumping to an early 20-8 lead. Montana fought back to take a lead briefly before halftime.

Though Washington held the advantage for 33:03 of game time, the lead changed hands nine times.

Montana (7-5) took a one-point lead with 4:16 remaining on two of forward Jamar Akoh’s 17 points. Guard Jaylen Nowell, who scored a team-high 13 points for Washington, gave the Huskies the lead for good on a jump shot at 3:05.

Six Huskies scored between eight and 13 points. Forward Hameir Wright joined Nowell in double figures with 11 points.

Montana guard Ahmaad Rorie led all scorers with 19 points, but shot just 1 of 6 from 3-point range.