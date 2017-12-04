Late burst carries Washington past Omaha

Matisse Thybulle made three late free throws to give Washington the lead, and the Huskies held on to defeat Omaha 86-73 on Sunday at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

Thybulle, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five blocked shot, also was disruptive on the defensive end guarding Zach Jackson, who led the Mavericks with 28 points.

The Huskies fed off a key Thybulle block and picked up their defensive intensity to go on a 21-7 run, turning a 63-62 deficit into a 13-point win.

David Crisp scored 24 points, 14 in the second half, to lead Washington (6-2). Noah Dickerson added 16 points and six rebounds for the Huskies, who next play No. 2 Kansas on Wednesday and No. 15 Gonzaga on Saturday.

The game was nip and tuck throughout and was tied eight times and saw 12 lead changes, the final time when Thybulle’s free throws at the 7:10 mark put the Huskies up for good.

The Mavericks (1-8) were coming off their first win of the season, a 75-73 victory over Drake on Wednesday night. Jackson was the hero that night for the Mavericks as he scored 17 points, including hitting one free throw in the final seconds to seal the win.

Against the Huskies, Jackson hit 10 of 17 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. His offensive effort kept Omaha in the game.

Mitch Hahn recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks. Lamar Wofford-Humphrey chipped in with 12 points and nine rebounds for Omaha.

Washington connected on 19 of 24 free-throw attempts. Omaha went to the foul line only 12 times, sinking eight.

The Huskies held a sizable 15-5 advantage in fastbreak points, but the Mavericks outrebounded Washington 41-34.