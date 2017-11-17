Providence tops Washington, reaches 2K final

Forward Rodney Bullock scored 17 points and Kyron Cartwright made four free throws in the final 40 seconds as Providence advanced to the final of the 2K Classic with a 77-70 win over Washington on Thursday night at Madison Square in New York.

Cartwright made two free throws with 40.4 seconds remaining to give the Friars a 73-68 lead before Huskies freshman Jaylen Nowell made a layup with 31.2 seconds left.

Nowell missed the ensuing free throw, keeping the score 73-70, and Cartwright made two more foul shots with 12.5 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Bullock had 10 rebounds, two 3-pointers, two assists and two steals for the Friars (2-1), whose only loss is to No. 14 Minnesota. Cartwright had 10 points, five assists and three steals.

Providence shot 51 percent from the field and made 8 of 15 3-pointers to reach the championship game against St. Louis, which beat Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Forward Noah Dickerson had 19 points and six rebounds for Washington (2-1) before fouling out with 2:42 left. He had career highs of 28 points and 22 rebounds in a victory over Eastern Washington on Sunday.

Nowell totaled 14 points, David Crisp had 12 and MatisseThybulle had 10 for the Huskies, who shot 40.7 percent from the floor.

Washington tied the score at 43 on two Dickerson free throws with 15:38 remaining before Providence went on a 22-11 run capped by Kalif Young’s layup for a 65-54 lead with eight minutes left.

The Huskies got within one at 69-68 on Thybulle’s 3-pointer with 2:29 left but never took the lead.