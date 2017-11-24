Nowell, Washington outlast Seattle

Freshman guard Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and Washington endured a flurry of Seattle 3-pointers in an 89-84 win Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Nowell shot 12-of-13 from the free throw line, leading a solid Huskies’ performance from the charity stripe. They made 25 of 30 (83.3 percent) as a team.

Washington (3-2) got 18 points and 4-of-9 3-point shooting from junior guard Matisse Thybulle while senior guard David Crisp added 16 points and sophomore forward Sam Timmins scored nine points with eight rebounds.

Though the two teams shot an identical 28-of-58 from the floor, Seattle attempted six more 3-pointers and hit on four more, which proved essential to keeping the visitors in the game.

Redshirt sophomore guard Matej Kavas made 5-of-10 3-pointers en route to 25 points, and senior guard Jordan Hill connected on 4-of-9 deep en route to 16 points to help Seattle (2-4) keep pace.

Four of the Redhawks’ first five baskets in the second half came from behind the 3-point arc.

The Redhawks beat the Huskies on the glass, 35-28.

Seven-foot-three Seattle redshirt junior center Aaron Menzies grabbed 13 boards to go along with 17 points before fouling out. Along with swingman Josh Hearlihy, who dished seven assists to go with 16 points, Seattle had four players in double figures.

Washington threatened to pull away early, taking a 21-11 lead with 11:06 to go in the first half, and the Huskies led for all but 1:38 of game time. Seattle battled back to remain within single-digits much of the way, even taking a brief, one-point lead in the second half.

The Redhawks were within a basket much of the way down the stretch.