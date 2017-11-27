Nowell keys Washington’s second-half surge

Jaylen Nowell scored 21 points, and Noah Dickerson produced 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Washington to a 77-70 win over UC Davis in nonconference game at Seattle on Sunday night.

Dickerson made 6 of 8 shots from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Huskies, who are 4-0 at home. Washington (4-2) got 13 points and six assists from David Crisp, and Matisse Thybulle added 11 points and five assists.

Nowell had 13 points in the second half, including four in a crucial stretch in the last two minutes. Eight of Thybulle’s points came after UC Davis held a 37-34 lead at halftime.

The Aggies, who are 0-16 against Pac-12 programs, finished their five-game road trip to start the season with a 3-2 record.

The Aggies were led by 23 points from forward Chima Moneke, who made 9 of 12 shots from the field and pulled down seven rebounds. Siler Schneider added 15 points.

UC Davis rallied from being down by nine points in the second half to take a 59-58 lead with 6:55 left in regulation on a jump shot by Schneider.

Washington responded with six unanswered points, capped by Thybulle’s layup that increased the lead to 64-59 with 4:44 remaining.

The Aggies trimmed the margin to 67-65 with 1:52 left on a layup by Garrison Goode, who had eight points and seven rebounds. After Nowell made a jumper with 1:19 left, Schneider was fouled on the other end and made one of two free throws to cut the deficit to 69-66 with 56 seconds left.

Nowell made another with 30 seconds left. Schneider then missed a jumper, and Crisp made two free throws with 16.8 left to help the Huskies pull away.