Virginia Tech pounds Washington in 2K Classic

Justin Bibbs poured in 30 points as Virginia Tech used the long ball to turn back Washington 103-76 in the consolation game of the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Ahmed Hill tossed in 23 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 20 for the Hokies (3-1), who shot 58.8 percent from the floor, including connecting on 15 of 22 (68.2 percent) of their 3-pointers.

Hill was 6-of-6 from beyond the arc and fell two points shy of his career high which he set last year against Wake Forest.

Bibbs was 4-of-6 from 3-point range and Alexander-Walker was 4-of-7.

Jaylen Nowell led Washington (2-2) with 21 points. Nahziah Carter added 12 points and Dan Kingma contributed 10 points, both off the bench, as the Huskies shot 42.9 percent from the field.

Virginia Tech lost to St. Louis 77-71 in Thursday’s opener. The Huskies dropped a 77-70 decision to Providence in the second game on Thursday.

A free throw from Justin Robinson gave the Hokies their biggest lead at 70-37 early in the second half.

The Hokies connected on 11-of-14 3-pointers (78.6 percent) in the first half, helping them to a 59-28 advantage. Hill was 5-of-5 from long distance and Bibbs was 3-of-4.

Washington made just 13 of its 38 attempts (34.2 percent). The Huskies led by only 16 seconds before the Hokies’ 3-point barrage took over.

Virginia Tech went on a 14-2 run to grab a 32-12 lead with 9:24 left in the half. The Hokies were 4-of-4 from beyond the arc during that span.