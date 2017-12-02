Shorts, Moneke fuel UC Davis past Wash. St.

T.J. Shorts II scored 20 points and Chima Moneke had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead UC Davis to an 81-67 win over Washington State on Saturday at Pullman, Wash.

The Aggies (5-2) handed Washington State (6-1) its first loss of the season and earned their first win over a Power 5 conference opponent since 2005, when they stunned Stanford.

Washington State’s Robert Franks finished with a career-high 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

Other than Franks, Washington State mostly played flat after capturing the Wooden Legacy championship -- including a win over then-No. 21 Saint Mary’s -- last week at Anaheim, Calif.

Franks was WSU’s only scorer in double figures until 6:36 remained in the game when Malachi Flynn made a 3-pointer to increase his total to 11 points. Flynn finished with 19 points, 17 coming in the second half.

The Cougars committed 17 turnovers and their defense could not stop UC Davis in the second half as the Aggies shot 62.5 percent.

UC Davis never trailed, building a 42-25 halftime lead after the Aggies scored 14 points off 10 Washington State turnovers.

Moneke and Shorts each scored 11 points at the break. Rogers Printup scored all nine of his points in the half while making 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

UC Davis took its biggest lead of 23 points, 48-25 with 17:23 left in regulation, on Siler Schneider’s layup. Schneider had 10 of his 12 points in the second half.

Franks tried to single-handedly keep the Cougars in the game. In one stretch of the second half, he scored 16 of Washington State’s 18 points -- including 14 points consecutively -- to cut the lead to 57-44 with 12:23 remaining. Franks made three 3-pointers in that rally.

A 3-pointer by Flynn cut the lead to 76-67 with 1:22 left. The Cougars did not score again, turning the ball over twice and missing a 3-pointer.