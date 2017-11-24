Washington State slides past Saint Joseph’s

Malachi Flynn drilled a 3-pointer with six seconds left Thursday as Washington State rallied for a 75-71 win over Saint Joseph’s in the first round of the Wooden Tradition at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.

It was the 10th 3-pointer by the Cougars (4-0) in the second half, when they erased a 38-24 halftime deficit by hitting 66.7 percent from behind the arc. Washington State was 16 of 33 on 3-pointers for the day, with seven different players hitting at least one.

Robert Franks scored 19 points to lead the Cougars. Viont‘e Daniels converted 5 of 6 3-point attempts and finished with 17 points, including the free throws that iced the game with two seconds remaining.

Washington State trailed by as many as 17 points early in the second half before reeling Saint Joseph’s in from long distance.

Shavar Newkirk led all scorers with 24 points for Saint Joseph’s (2-2) but committed a turnover with five seconds left on the possession it had to have to force overtime or perhaps regain the lead. James Demery added 13 points.

The Hawks connected on nearly 46 percent of their shots from the field in the first half when they built their big lead, overcoming a quick 14-6 deficit.

Saint Joseph’s went on a remarkable 26-0 run during a 7:53 span, leading by 20 points after a jumper from Nick Robinson.

But the Hawks went cold after halftime, hitting only 10 of 31 shots from the floor as the Cougars wiped out their big deficit.

Washington State will play 21st-ranked St. Mary’s on Friday in a semifinal.