Haynes-Jones’ double-double helps Wichita State outlast Baylor

Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 21 points and took 10 rebounds as Wichita State survived a furious second-half rally and outlasted Baylor 70-63 on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

After trailing by as many as 33 points in the lopsided first half, Baylor roared back to cut Wichita State’s advantage to 60-51 on a layup by Tristan Clark with 4:07 to play that capped a 12-1 run by the Bears.

Two free throws by Makai Mason and a steal and a layup by King McClure brought the Bears to 60-55 with 3:38 remaining, sending Wichita State into full panic mode.

Erik Stevenson helped the Shockers right the ship with a putback hook with 2:36 to play, and Haynes-Jones pushes the lead to 65-55 with basket and a foul shot. Baylor’s Mario Kegler responded with a basket and then two free throws.

Markis McDuffie hit a layup and free throw with 27 seconds left to allow Wichita State to close out the game.

Stevenson added 18 points and McDuffie hit for 15 for Wichita State (4-3), which has won three of its past four games.

Clark and Kegler scored 12 points each for Baylor while McClure added 10 for the Bears (5-3), who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Shockers rolled to a 44-15 lead at halftime after holding Baylor to historical lows in the first half. The Bears made just 6 of their 28 shots (21 percent) over the first 20 minutes and were 1 of 12 from beyond the arc while committing nine turnovers.

The Bears had more turnovers (six) than shots (five) when they finally scored, on Mark Vital layup six and a half minutes into the game; by that time they were down 12-2. Baylor trailed by 16 points, at 18-2, before it made its second field goal of the game - a putback dunk by Tristan Clark with 8:44 to play in the half.

Wichita State shot 44 percent, outrebounded Baylor and had a 12-0 edge in points off turnovers in the half while leading every minute.

Haynes-Jones had 15 points and 9 rebounds at the break while Stevenson added 12 points in the first half for Wichita State. Butler lead the Bears with just 5 points at halftime.

The two teams switched identities in the second half, with Baylor finding the range by hitting 12 of its first 21 shots, and the Shockers going cold from the floor, making just 6 of 22 from the field over the first 15 ½ minutes of the second half.

Wichita State hits the road to square off against another Big 12 opponent, Oklahoma, on Dec. 8. Baylor has plenty of time to figure out what went wrong on Saturday before its next outing, at Arizona on Dec. 15.

