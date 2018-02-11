No. 22 Shockers rout visiting Huskies

Landry Shamet had 16 points and Conner Frankamp added 14 off the bench to lead No. 22 Wichita State to an 95-74 win over visiting Connecticut on Saturday night at Charles Koch Arena.

Jalen Adams and Christian Vital each had 22 points for UConn, which lost for the fourth time in five games. The Huskies, who shot 47 percent from the field, had two starters - forwards David Onuorah and Isaiah Whaley - score zero points.

Wichita State, which ranks third nationally in rebounds per game at 42.0 and in assists per game at 19.0, dominated the Huskies in both categories.

The Shockers, who’ve won three of four, had 24 assists, including 17 in the first half. They won the rebounding battle, 39-25, despite having just one player, forward Rashard Kelly, who contributed more than four. Kelly had 10 rebounds to go along with his six points.

Wichita State led 21-7 less than seven minutes into the game and went into the half up 55-33, despite big first-half performances by Adams and Vital. Adams had 12 points and Vital had 10 for the Huskies, who snagged just 12 first-half rebounds. The Shockers had five players with at least eight points in the first half, including Austin Reaves and Shaquille Morris, who each had nine.

The Shockers led by as much by 26 in the second half and maintained a 20-point cushion for much of the half.

Wichita State, which entered the game on a 3-3 stretch despite winning for the fourth time in five games, scored above 90 points for just the second time since mid-January. The Shockers got off to a great start, scoring 29 points in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Wichita State shot 52 percent from the field and 14-for-28 from 3-point range, with Shamet and Frankamp each hitting four threes.

The Shockers host Temple on Thursday before a big test at No. 6 Cincinnati next Sunday and UConn next hosts Tulsa on Thursday night.

