Shamet scores 18 as No. 9 Wichita State cruises past Houston

Sophomore guard Landry Shamet scored 18 points as No. 9 Wichita State took control early and rolled to an 81-63 victory over Houston in its first home game in the American Athletic Conference at Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan. on Thursday.

Shamet extended his school record by making a 3-pointer for the 34th straight game and shot an efficient 6-of-8 from the floor in 22 minutes.

Senior guard Conner Frankamp added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and made three 3-pointers, as the Shockers (12-2, 2-0 AAC) made 12 of 27 shots from 3-point range.

Senior center Shaquille Morris contributed 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, as Wichita State shot 44.8 percent overall. The Shockers shot over 50 percent for most of the game but missed their last 13 shots and 17 of their last 18 in the last 8:56 when the game was already decided.

Senior guard Rob Gray led the Cougars (12-3, 2-1) with 13 points but shot 6-of-14 from the field. Junior guard Corey Davis Jr. added 12, as Houston lost for the 10th time in the last 11 meetings with Wichita State.

The Shockers led by double digits for the final 32 1/2 minutes and picked up their 26th straight home win in their first meeting with Houston since the 2005 postseason NIT.

The Shockers built their first double-digit lead when Markis McDuffie hit a 3-pointer with 13:52 remaining for an 18-8 lead. A little over a minute later, Austin Reaves’ 3-pointer made it 21-11, and Wichita State led by double digits the rest of the way.

Wichita State took its first 20-point lead on a 3-pointer by Shamet with 7:05 remaining. The lead ballooned to 25 on a 3-pointer by Frankamp with 5:31 remaining, and it was 53-32 by halftime.

Before the first media timeout of the second half, Wichita State took its first 30-point lead on a 3-pointer by Frankamp and a dunk by Shamet.

