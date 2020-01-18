Houston deals No. 16 Wichita St. 2nd straight loss

Fabian White Jr. had 14 points and DeJon Jarreau finished with 12 to help Houston past cold-shooting Wichita State in a 65-54 win over the No. 16 Shockers on Saturday at Wichita, Kan.

Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each added 10 points for the Cougars (14-4, 4-1 American Athletic Conference).

Wichita State (15-3, 3-2 AAC) went without a field goal in a 13:27 stretch and made only 30.4 percent of its shots overall. The loss snaps the Shockers’ 14-game winning streak at home.

Tyson Etienne led the Shockers with 10 points on 2-of-5 shooting. Jamarius Burton had nine points, making 2 of 9 from the field. No Wichita State player made more than three shots from the field.

Wichita State was also ineffective at the free-throw line, converting 13 of 24 attempts. Houston made 19 of 23 from the line, including its last nine attempts of the game.

The Cougars held off a late Wichita State rally for the win after leading by as many as 22 points with 12:56 left.

Wichita State’s cold shooting and rebounding struggles starting in the first half were difficult for the Shockers to overcome. They fell behind 35-25 at halftime and went scoreless in the first 6:49 of the second half.

Between the first and second halves, Houston went on a 22-1 run to take a 47-25 lead with 14:30 left in regulation. Burton’s two free throws with 13:11 remaining broke the scoreless drought.

The Shockers missed 18 straight field-goal attempts going to 5:15 left in the first half. They went 13:27 without making a shot until Grant Sherfield made a 3-pointer with 11:48 remaining that cut Houston’s lead to 49-30.

Wichita State converted on four straight possessions, culminating on a 3-pointer by Etienne, to chop the deficit to 59-50 with 1:58 left.

Etienne became the only Wichita State player to reach double figures in scoring when he made two free throws with 1:22 remaining.

