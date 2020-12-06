Missouri holds off short-handed Wichita State

Mark Smith scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds as the visiting Missouri Tigers defeated the Wichita State Shockers 72-62 Sunday afternoon.

Kobe Brown and Dru Smith added 14 points each for the Tigers (3-0), who took a 4-2 lead 66 seconds into the game and never trailed again.

Tyson Etienne and Clarence Jackson led Shockers (1-1) with 14 points each. Alterique Gllbert scored 13 points, with 12 coming in the first half.

After playing with just eight players in their 85-80 victory over Oral Roberts due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, the Shockers had nine scholarship players and a walk-on dressed against the Tigers.

The Shockers got Ricky Council back in uniform for this game, but Jaden Seymour, Craig Porter, Josaphat Bilau and Chaunce Jenkins remained sidelined.

The Tigers broke out to a quick 15-4 lead with Dru Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon combining for 11 early points in the paint.

During their first 13 possessions. the Shockers missed 10 of 12 attempts from the field and turned the ball over three times. But they clamped down defensively to force five Missouri turnovers that they converted into an 8-0 run.

Wichita State cut the Missouri lead to three points twice, then Tigers moved out to a 33-23 lead on 3-point jumpers by Mark Smith, Parker Braun and Dru Smith.

Gilbert scored seven points in the final 1:16 of the first half as the Shockers cut their deficit to 34-30 at the break.

Missouri missed 16 of 29 attempts in the first half, including 9 of 12 from beyond the arc. But the Tigers opened the second half with a 15-3 surge to build a 49-33 margin.

Dexter Dennis hit consecutive 3-point jumpers to pull Wichita State within 10 points at 57-47 with 8:34 left to play.

After Missouri moved back to a 15-point lead, the Shockers rallied again, with Etienne’s 3-pointer cutting the lead to 63-53 with 2:44 left.

But Mark Smith kept the Shockers from getting any closer by scoring on a driving lay-up, two free throws and a 3-point jumper in the closing minutes.

--Field Level Media