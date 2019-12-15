Wichita St. rallies in 2nd half to overtake Oklahoma

Erik Stevenson scored 16 points, 12 of them in the first half, and Trey Wade added 11 points and 15 rebounds as Wichita State outlasted Oklahoma 80-75 in a back-and-forth game on Saturday in Wichita, Kan.

Wichita State (9-1) rallied from an eight-point deficit midway through the second half and had a 64-56 lead with 5:38 to play. But the Sooners rediscovered their shooting touch, responding with an 8-0 run to grab a short-lived 66-64 advantage with 3:38 remaining.

The Shockers made the plays in the end game, getting a 3-pointer from Tyson Etienne, a putback layup by Wade and two free throws by Grant Sherfield to take a 71-66 lead that Oklahoma could not overcome. The Sooners had a turnover and missed four straight shots over that decisive stretch.

Sherfield added 14 points for Wichita State, which has won three straight games. The Shockers ruled the inside game, outrebounding Oklahoma 48-31 and owning a 34-12 advantage in points in the paint.

Kristian Doolittle scored 22 points to lead the Sooners (7-2), with Brady Manek and De’Vion Harmon scoring 14 each, and Austin Reaves adding 13. Reaves played his first two seasons at Wichita State before transferring to Oklahoma in 2018 and sitting out last season.

The Shockers led by eight points after a 3-pointer by Stevenson at the 13-minute mark of the first half before Oklahoma charged back, taking a 15-14 lead on a 3-pointer by Manek with 10:37 to play in the half. The rest of the half went back and forth before a bucket from beyond the arc by Doolittle gave the Sooners a 37-33 advantage at the break.

Doolittle led all scorers with 15 points in the half, hitting all three of his 3-pointers. Stevenson countered with 12 points for Wichita State, which outshot and outrebounded the Sooners but had eight turnovers over the first 20 minutes.

Oklahoma led 56-48 at the 11:25 mark of the second half before the Shockers reeled off a 12-0 run over the next four minutes, with all six baskets coming in the paint.

