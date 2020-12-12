Cunningham's shot lifts Oklahoma State over Wichita State

Cade Cunningham made a game-winning 3-pointer, his only basket of the second half, with 9.8 seconds remaining Saturday as Oklahoma State nipped Wichita State 67-64 at Wichita, Kan.

Cunningham, a prized freshman projected as the possible No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, finished with 10 points, half his season average. He missed his first six attempts and finished 4-for-11.

Oklahoma State (6-0) remained undefeated, though, behind a 44-33 advantage on the boards and 36.2 percent shooting by Wichita State (1-2).

Isaac Likekele led the Cowboys with 14 points and eight boards. Rondel Walker added 13 points as Oklahoma State won its 10th straight overall despite being picked to finish just seventh in the Big 12.

Wichita State, playing before home fans for the first time under restrictions that allowed for just 525 in attendance, had a chance to force overtime on the final possession.

A contested 3-pointer by Dexter Dennis missed badly, though, sending the Shockers to their second straight defeat after previously enjoying a 16-game nonconference win streak.

Tyson Etienne led Wichita State with 19 points and Connecticut transfer Alterique Gilbert added 14. Dennis was the primary defender on Cunningham, though the Shockers also applied a stifling zone.

Cold shooting, however, was their downfall.

Cunningham missed his first six shots and did not score until there was 4:02 left in the first half. His drive put the Cowboys up 29-28 and he followed with a 3-pointer to trigger a 6-1 run.

Oklahoma State settled for a 40-34 halftime edge as Cunningham connected with five seconds left to finish the half with seven points on 3-for-9 shooting. Walker and Likekele scored 10 each to pace the Cowboys.

Wichita State took its first lead, 16-15, at the 10:35 mark and went on to swap leads eight times in the half. Etienne scored nine points, while Morris Udeze and Gilbert added eight each. Udeze finished with 10 points.

The Shockers managed to lead by four at one stage in the half despite a 9-0 differential the Cowboys forged on the offensive glass.

