No. 9 Wichita State rolls past USF 95-57

Shaquille Morris led a balanced, hot-shooting Wichita State attack with 15 points, and the ninth-ranked Shockers rolled over struggling South Florida 95-57 Sunday at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Four players finished in double-figures for the Shockers, who shot 62.7 percent from the floor and made 12 of 20 3-pointers.

Wichita State’s Zach Brown had 13 points, and Markis McDuffie came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers for his 12 points to help keep the Shockers unbeaten in American Athletic Conference play.

Malik Martin scored 13 points, and David Collins added 12 points off the bench to lead the Bulls.

Wichita State (13-2, 3-0 AAC) has won five in a row since losing to Oklahoma in mid-December and has begun its first season in the AAC with three double-digit wins. The Shockers are 67-1 in the last five seasons at Charles Koch Arena, where they have won 27 in a row.

South Florida (7-10, 0-4) is headed in the opposite direction in coach Brian Gregory’s first season directing the Bulls. USF has lost four straight to open conference play and was without leading scorer Payton Banks again on Sunday. Banks, a transfer from Penn State, has been battling an illness and has missed three of the last four games. He did not make the trip to Wichita. The Bulls were no match for the Shockers without him.

Wichita State took command from the opening tip, racing out to a 21-6 lead at the 10-minute mark of the first half. Nine different Shockers scored in the first half, but one of them was not Landry Shamet, the team’s leading scorer.

Shamet, Wichita State’s talent combo guard, attempted only one shot in the first half but handed out six assists. The Shockers led 51-20 at halftime.

Shamet finished with three points and seven assists.

Wichita State opens back-to-back road games at East Carolina on Thursday, before traveling to Tulsa on Saturday.

It doesn’t get any easier for South Florida. The Bulls host No. 19 Cincinnati on Saturday.

