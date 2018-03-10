No. 11 Wichita State holds off Temple in AAC quarters

Sophomore guard Landry Shamet matched his career best with six 3-pointers and scored 24 points as No. 11 Wichita State notched an 89-81 victory over Temple on Friday in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament at Orlando, Fla.

Senior forward Rashard Kelly added 16 points and seven rebounds as the second-seeded Shockers (25-6) won for the eighth time in the past nine games. Sophomore guard Austin Reaves had 13 points and senior center Shaquille Morris contributed 10 points and eight rebounds for Wichita State, which never trailed and recorded a 35-24 rebounding advantage.

Sophomore guard Quinton Rose scored 25 points for the seventh-seeded Owls (17-15), who lost for the fifth time in their last seven contests. Senior guard Josh Brown and junior guard Shizz Alston Jr. added 15 points apiece.

Wichita State will face Houston, a 84-56 winner over Central Florida, in Saturday’s semifinals.

Shamet was 8 of 10 from the field — both misses were from 3-point range — as the Shockers shot 48.1 percent from the field. The Owls had better accuracy at 50.9 percent.

“I just tried to take the looks I got and knock them in,” Shamet said in a postgame television interview on ESPNU.

Temple was within 44-43 on two free throws by Brown with 17:14 remaining before the Shockers went on an 11-2 surge. Morris scored six points during the burst as Wichita State held a 55-45 edge with 13:43 left.

Rose scored eight points during a 10-2 spurt as the Owls moved within two with 11:28 to play. Temple was again down two nearly three minutes later before Wichita State used a 13-3 run to open up a 76-64 lead with 4:38 to go.

The Owls made a frantic dash with an 11-2 run to pull within 78-75 on a three-point play by freshman forward J.P. Moorman II with 2:23 left. The Shockers tallied the next six points to boost their lead to nine en route to closing it out.

Shamet drained a 30-foot 3-pointer as time expired in the first half to give the Shockers a 42-36 lead. Shamet was 5 of 6 from 3-point range and had 17 points in the half.

The Shockers held a 21-13 lead on Kelly’s dunk with 11 minutes left in the half but the Owls responded with a 13-6 push to move within 27-26 on a layup by junior center Ernest Aflakpui with 6:36 remaining.

Freshman guard Nate Pierre-Louis missed a fast-break layup 24 seconds later that would have given Temple its only lead of the contest.

