No. 19 Wichita State comes back to top Temple

Shaquille Morris scored 23 points and grabbed career-high 13 rebounds as No. 19 Wichita State rallied from a 15-point deficit to record a 93-86 victory over Temple on Thursday night in Wichita, Kan.

Darral Willis Jr. had 24 points while Austin Reaves finished with 11 for the Shockers (20-5, 10-4 American Athletic Conference). Landry Shamet and Conner Frankamp scored 10 points apiece for Wichita State, which earned its third straight win.

Obi Enechionyia scored 17 points and Quinton Rose added 16 for Temple, which saw its five-game winning streak end. De‘Vondre Perry had a career-high 15 points, and Shizz Alston Jr. also had 15 for Temple. The Owls (15-11, 7-7) hit a season-high 16 3-pointers.

In the previous matchup between these teams, Temple overcame a five-point overtime hole to escape with a 81-79 win on Feb. 1. This time, the Owls held a 15-point lead in the first half but were outscored 51-30 over the final 20 minutes.

Morris pulled the Shockers within 56-53 with just under 16 minutes left in the game. A dunk by Zach Brown capped a 17-3 run and tied the game 59-59 with 13:25 remaining.

A layup by Willis gave Wichita State it first lead 66-64 midway through the second half. Temple regained the lead 73-72 on a jumper by Rose. Wichita State recovered, and a 3-pointer by Reaves gave the Shockers a 79-78 lead with 4:47 left.

A put-back and free throw by Morris gave Wichita State a 84-81 cushion with 1:54 remaining. A jumper by Frankamp provided a 88-84 lead with 30 seconds left.

Brown then made pair of free throws with 18.1 seconds left to seal the win.

Wichita State reached the 20-win mark for the ninth consecutive year. It was also the Shockers’ first victory over Temple in five all-time meetings.

Shamet had five assists and eclipsed 250 for his career, becoming just the third player in program history to reach that milestone before the end of his sophomore season.

The Shockers shot 31 of 55 (56.4 percent) from the field, while the Owls were 29 of 59 (49.2 percent).

