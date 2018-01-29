FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018

No. 17 Wichita State pulls away to top Tulsa, 90-71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Austin Reaves hit seven 3-pointers, and Shaquille Morris did his damage in the paint, as No. 17 Wichita State won its 700th game at Charles Koch Arena by pulling away from Tulsa for a 90-71 American Athletic Conference win Sunday in Wichita, Kan.

Reaves finished with 23 points, all in the first half, and Morris had 20 points for the Shockers (17-4, 7-2 AAC), who won their second straight game since a two-game losing streak.

Corey Henderson Jr. scored 28 points, and Junior Etou added 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Golden Hurricane (11-10, 4-5 AAC).

Morris scored the first five points of the second half on a dunk and a three-point play to extend Wichita State’s lead to 50-35. The Shockers’ lead would grow to 19, before Tulsa made a run.

Henderson fueled a 17-3 Tulsa spurt and trimmed Wichita State’s lead to 57-52 with a pair of free throws with 12:45 to play.

Wichita State survived a test from Tulsa in a 72-69 win two weeks ago. The Shockers found themselves in another close game in the second half, but this time managed to pull away to secure the regular-season sweep of the Golden Hurricane.

Zach Brown drained a high-arching 3-pointer from the corner to push the Shockers’ lead to 75-62 with 5:36 to play. The Golden Hurricane never recovered and lost for the fifth time in their last six games.

Tulsa led by as many as six in the first half, behind a pair of early 3-pointers from Henderson, who began his career at Wichita State. Reaves led the Shockers back. He hit his first seven 3-point attempts and finished with 23 points in the first half. Wichita State went into halftime with a 45-35 lead.

Etou led Tulsa with 13 points in the first half.

Wichita State now hits the road for back-to-back away games, starting at Temple on Thursday.

The Golden Hurricane return home to host SMU on Thursday.

--Field Level Media

