South Carolina tops Western Michigan again

Chris Silva and Wesley Myers each scored 14 points, and South Carolina broke open a close game early in the second half and went on to beat Western Michigan 79-66 to win the fifth-place game of the Puerto Rico Tipoff at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

The Gamecocks (4-1) took a 35-34 lead into intermission after overcoming an early eight-point deficit.

Silva opened the second half with two free throws. Hassani Gravett followed with 3-point play to put South Carolina up 39-34.

Thomas Wilder answered with a 3-pointer to get the Broncos within one at 40-39 -- the closest Western Michigan came the rest of the game.

Kory Holden’s two free throws capped a 14-0 Gamecocks run that put the game out of reach.

Frank Booker and Felipe Haase chipped in with 11 and 10 points, respectively, for South Carolina.

The game was a rematch from Monday when South Carolina, behind Gravett’s 15 points, beat Western Michigan 78-60 in a nonconference game.

Wilder compiled 21 points, six steals and five assists for the Broncos in Monday’s loss but was nowhere as dangerous Sunday. He led the Broncos with 15 points but had 10 turnovers.

Bryce Moore chipped in with 14 points for the Broncos (2-3_.

Western Michigan led 14-6 early, but South Carolina quickly erased the eight-point deficit.

The teams traded baskets, but when Haase connected on a 3-pointer with 4:26 left in the half, the Gamecocks took the lead at 27-26.

The win was Frank Martin’s 100th victory at South Carolina.