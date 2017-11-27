Furious rally nets AdvoCare title for No. 23 WVU

Jevon Carter hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left as No. 23 West Virginia used a relentless press to erase a 16-point deficit in an 83-79 win over Missouri on Sunday during the title game of the AdvoCare Invitational at Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Carter scored 20 of his 29 points during the second half, doing his best work over the final 7:16 when the Mountaineers (6-1) closed the game on a 32-11 run. The point guard had 11 points, four steals and an assist during that stretch, including two free throws with three seconds left that clinched the win.

Backcourt mate Daxter Miles finished with 26 points, including 11 in the final spurt, as West Virginia won its sixth straight game despite Missouri’s 44-29 rebounding edge.

Jordan Barnett finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tigers (5-2), while Kassius Robertson and Kevin Puryear scored 13 each.

Leading 68-52 at the eight-minute mark, Missouri was primed to leave Lake Buena Vista as tournament champions. However, the Tigers committed nine of their 20 turnovers during West Virginia’s comeback and made only one basket during the final 5:54.

Carter, after starting the game by sinking three consecutive 3-pointers, missed his next four shots and picked up his third foul on a push-off just 1:12 before halftime.

After picking up his fourth foul with 4:59 remaining, Mountaineers center Sagaba Konate drew a technical walking to the bench and was disqualified.

Missouri’s Jontay Porter collected nine points and nine rebounds before fouling out going for an offensive rebound with 1:28 left.