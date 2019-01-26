Bowman's 3-pointer keys B.C. win at Wake Forest

Ky Bowman’s tie-breaking 3-pointer as the shot clock was about to expire helped Boston College beat host Wake Forest 65-61 in Atlantic Coast Conference action Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Bowman’s basket at the 15.8-second mark came as the Eagles were nearing their second shot-clock violation in as many possessions. He had to lean under Demon Deacons defender Chaundee Brown in order to get off the shot, which gave B.C. a 64-61 lead.

It was Bowman’s first successful 3-pointer of the game after five misses.

Wake Forest couldn’t answer, as Brandon Childress was off the mark on a leaning 3-pointer.

Jared Hamilton made the first end of a 1-and-1 with 4.7 seconds to go to seal it for the Eagles, who collected their second straight win.

Nik Popovic had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Boston College (11-7, 2-4), while Jordan Chatman made five 3-pointers on the way to 18 points. Bowman finished with 14 points.

Freshman forward Jaylen Hoard posted 22 points and 10 rebounds and Olivier Sarr grabbed 11 rebounds for Wake Forest (8-11, 1-6), which lost its third straight.

Hoard’s tip-in gave the Demon Deacons a 61-56 edge, but Wake Forest was held scoreless for the final four minutes.

Chatman’s 3 with 2:24 to play tied the score at 61-61.

Still tied, Sarr blocked Chris Herren Jr.’s 3-point shot with 1:12 to play, resulting in a shot-clock violation by the Eagles.

Hoard missed a fallaway jumper at the other end before the final sequence.

After a slow start, Wake Forest put together a 10-0 run for a 33-27 edge. The Demon Deacons shot 51.5 percent in the first half and held a 35-31 advantage at intermission.

Boston College broke out to an 8-0 lead and had chances for a bigger gap before Wake Forest scored about 3 1/2 minutes into the game.

Wake Forest was even at 27-27 at the 5:11 mark. About two minutes later, the Demon Deacons were ahead for the first time.

Boston College ended up shooting 37.8 percent from the field in the opening half.

Wake Forest was playing its only game in a five-game stretch against an unranked team.

