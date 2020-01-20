Wake Forest cruises past Boston College

Brandon Childress scored 20 points for his second big game of the season against Boston College, this one leading to an 80-62 home victory Sunday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Jan 19, 2020; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Ody Oguama (33) reacts after a foul in the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Demon Deacons snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time in four Atlantic Coast Conference home games.

Ody Oguama poured in 16 points, while Olivier Sarr and Ismael Massoud had 14 points apiece as the Demon Deacons (9-8, 2-5 ACC) avenged a seven-point loss from the season opener. Sarr grabbed 13 rebounds, helping Wake Forest to a 44-27 rebounding edge.

Childress, who had 24 points in the first meeting against the Eagles, shot 6-for-8 from the field with five 3-point baskets.

Derryck Thornton posted 15 points, Jay Heath had 14 points and CJ Felder added 10 points for Boston College (9-9, 3-4), which lost its third game in a row — all by at least 18 points.

Wake Forest stretched its lead to 52-32 less than seven minutes into the second half.

Boston College shot 6-for-29 on 3-pointers, including 2-for-16 in the first half.

Wake Forest finished with 16 turnovers compared to Boston College’s eight.

Wake Forest never trailed, but the Eagles pulled even at 28 and had chances to go into the lead. The Demon Deacons scored eight of the final nine points of the first half.

Sarr’s 10 points and 10 rebounds by halftime made him the first Wake Forest player since Devin Thomas in November 2013 to have a double-double in the first half.

Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown missed his fourth straight game with a lower-leg injury. The Demon Deacons were also without starting forward Isaiah Mucius, also suffering from a lower-leg injury.

Boston College’s lineup was without injured guard Jared Hamilton and ill forward Steffon Mitchell. Compounding the depth shortage, starting forward Luka Kraljevic fouled out with 12:59 remaining.

—Field Level Media