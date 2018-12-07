Freshman leads Wake Forest over Charlotte

Freshman reserve Isaiah Mucius’ 16 points led five Wake Forest players in double figures as the Demon Deacons earned an 80-56 victory over visiting Charlotte on Thursday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Olivier Sarr and Chaundee Brown each scored 14 points, Brandon Childress provided 13 points, and Jaylen Hoard had 12 points for Wake Forest (5-3).

Sarr scored all his points in the second half. Hoard also had eight rebounds, while Childress supplied four assists and was credited with four steals.

It was the first Wake Forest victory by more than a dozen points this season. The Demon Deacons, who lost two of their previous three games, scored their most points in regulation since a 90-78 season-opening victory against North Carolina A&T.

Jon Davis poured in 21 points and Brandon Younger added 11 points for Charlotte. The 49ers (2-5) lost their third game in a row — all on the road.

In the first half, Charlotte endured sloppy ball-handling, giving the ball away 12 times, and poor shooting, 32 percent from the floor. The 49ers committed just three second-half turnovers, but the shooting woes didn’t go away. The team ended up at 40 percent from the field but only 3 of 18 from 3-point range.

Wake Forest was 20-for-29 on free throws, while Charlotte was 9-for-15.

The Demon Deacons, who will have a 10-day layoff before their next game, stormed out of the halftime break on an 18-7 run to stretch their lead to 50-29.

Wake Forest led 32-22 at halftime despite shooting 34.4 percent from the field. The Demon Deacons were 1-for-11 on 3-pointers by that time but ended up 6-for-21 from deep.

Charlotte went 1-for-10 on first-half 3-point attempts.

Charlotte committed eight turnovers in the first 7 1/2 minutes yet was even at 9-9. The 49ers scored the fewest first-half points by a Wake Forest opponent this season.

The teams combined for 18 turnovers and five assists in the first half.

The score was similar to Wake Forest’s 80-57 romp last year in Charlotte.

