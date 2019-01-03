Wake Forest clobbers Cornell, 83-61

Jaylen Hoard powered for 23 points and 15 rebounds, leading Wake Forest to a 83-61 nonconference win over Cornell on Wednesday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Brandon Childress supplied 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Chaundree Brown contributed 12 points and six rebounds for Wake Forest (7-5). Sharone Wright Jr. tossed in 11 points.

Matt Morgan led Cornell (6-8) with 22 points. Jake Kuhn added 12 points and Jimmy Boeheim chipped in 11.

The Demon Deacons bounced back after consecutive losses to No. 3 Tennessee and Gardner-Webb on Saturday. They shot 51.6 percent from the field while the Big Red were held to 37.5 percent shooting.

Both teams struggled from beyond the arc, with Wake Forest shooting just 3 of 14 (21.4 percent) and Cornell making 6 of 26 attempts (23.1 percent).

The Deacons dominated the boards, pulled down twice as many rebounds (50-25). They also had a 15-3 edge in second-chance points.

The Deacons led 37-22 at halftime.

Wake Forest established its first double-digit lead less than seven minutes into the contest when Childress converted a layup.

The Big Red pulled within 20-16, but the Demon Deacons seized control in the final seven minutes of the half with a 17-3 run.

Hoard started the surge with a put-back. Brown followed with a layup, and Hoard scored the next two baskets in the lane.

An Olivier Sarr three-play point made it 30-16. Childress’ layup gave Wake Forest its biggest lead of the half at 37-19 before Morgan answered with a 3-pointer.

The Big Red went scoreless for the first four minutes of the second half while the Deacons extended their lead to 22 points. Hoard scored three of those seven points, while Ikenna Smart added a dunk and Childress made a layup.

Boeheim’s layup ended Cornell’s scoring drought, but the damage had been done. From that point, Wake Forest led by at least 16.

The teams hadn’t met since December 1989, when Wake Forest recorded an 80-49 victory.

Wake Forest opens Atlantic Coast Conference play at Georgia Tech on Saturday. Cornell plays host to Johnson & Wales on Friday.

—Field Level Media