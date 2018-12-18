Hoard, Childress lead Wake Forest past Davidson

Jaylen Hoard and Brandon Childress each scored 16 points and Wake Forest rode early hot shooting to a lead it never relinquished in a 67-63 victory against visiting Davidson on Monday night at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Chaundee Brown’s 13 points and Torry Johnson’s 10 points also gave the Demon Deacons (6-3) a lift as they won their second game in a row for only the second time this season.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson led Davidson (8-3) with 21 points, while Luka Brajkovic added 19 points.

The Wildcats, who’ve lost two games in a row, are normally a solid long-range shooting team, but they made only 7 of 24 attempts from 3-point range.

Davidson pulled within 33-30 early in the second half before the Demon Deacons built their lead back to 42-32.

After it was 56-51, Johnson scored Wake Forest’s next five points, including converting on a three-point play.

Gudmundsson’s 3-pointer made it 64-58 at the 36.5-second mark, but the Demon Deacons made enough free throws the rest of the way.

Wake Forest held a 33-24 lead at halftime.

Wake Forest was without a field goal in the last 5 1/2 minutes of the half, but Davidson hit only one shot from the field in the final five minutes before the break.

The trio of Childress, Hoard and Brown accounted for all except two of the team’s first 31 points.

Boosted by Childress’ three 3-pointers, Wake Forest hit 7 of 10 shots from 3-point range in claiming a 27-16 lead. The Demon Deacons were 0-for-5 in the second half on 3s.

Wake Forest had 10 days without a game prior to this matchup, while Davidson was coming off an overtime loss to Temple on Saturday.

It was the first meeting in 19 years after the teams played regularly for nearly five decades. Davidson has lost in each of its last 13 trips to Wake Forest.

