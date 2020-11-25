Deacons close first half strong, blow out Hornets

Tariq Ingraham scored 19 points and Jalen Johnson added 16 to lift Wake Forest to a 111-51 romp over Delaware State on Wednesday in the opener of the Wake Forest Classic in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Ingraham went 7-for-7 from the field and 5-for-5 from the foul line for the Demon Deacons, who scored 28 consecutive points to break open a close game in the first half. Wake Forest made 9 of 18 attempts from 3-point range to highlight a 52.9 percent shooting performance in the game’s first 20 minutes.

The scoring frenzy was a welcome sight for Steve Forbes in his head coaching debut with the Demon Deacons. Forbes, who replaced Danny Manning in April, previously spent five seasons as the head coach at East Tennessee State.

Wake Forest, which aims to rebound from a 13-18 season in 2019-20, faces Longwood on Friday in the final game of the multi-team event.

Preseason All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Third Team selection Johquin ‘Pinky’ Wiley scored 11 points for the Hornets, who posted a 6-26 overall record last season. Delaware State faces Longwood on Thursday.

Ameer Bennett’s layup gave Delaware Stare a 22-19 lead midway into the first half before Wake Forest scored the next eight points to secure a lead it would not relinquish. Jahcobi Neath set up Ingraham’s layup before sinking a pair of free throws as part of the spurt.

Wiley drained a pair of free throws to trim Wake Forest’s lead to 27-24 with 7:56 remaining in the first half before the bottom fell out for Delaware State. The Demon Deacons scored 32 of the final 38 points of the half to secure a 59-30 lead at intermission.

Johnson highlighted the surge by sandwiching shots from beyond the arc around Ian DuBose’s 3-pointer to stake Wake Forest to a 38-25 advantage. Isaiah Wilkins converted from long distance and Jonah Antonio did the same on consecutive possessions to extend the Demon Deacons’ lead to 52-25 with 2:06 left in the half.

Wake Forest outscored Delaware State by a 52-21 margin in the second half.

--Field Level Media