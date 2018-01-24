No. 4 Duke shoots past Wake Forest

Wendell Carter Jr.’s 23 points led another strong offensive showing for No. 4 Duke in an 84-70 victory against Wake Forest on Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Gary Trent Jr. provided 19 points, Grayson Allen scored 17 points and Marvin Bagley III supplied 16 points for Duke, which has won five consecutive games.

Carter had 12 rebounds and Bagley grabbed 11 boards.

The Blue Devils (18-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) can now prepare for a Saturday home showdown against No. 2 Virginia.

Center Doral Moore scored 18 points on 9-for-9 shooting and added 12 rebounds for Wake Forest (8-12, 1-7). Brandon Childress also had 18 points, Chaundee Brown added 16 points and Bryant Crawford posted 10 points for the Demon Deacons, who lost their sixth game in a row and committed 21 turnovers.

Duke scored eight of the game’s first 10 points, but Wake Forest caught up at 13-13. However, the Demon Deacons never led.

Duke built a 20-point lead early in the second half before the Demon Deacons closed to within 58-50 before the 10-minute mark. It would have been closer, but Olivier Sarr missed on a transition dunk.

The Blue Devils were on top 41-30 at halftime, with Wake Forest charged with 15 turnovers by the break. The Demon Deacons shot 1-for-10 on 3-pointers in the opening half.

Wake Forest committed 10 turnovers in the first 11 minutes but stayed within five points at that juncture.

Allen had 10 points in the first 12 minutes, while Moore countered with eight points by that stage.

Wake Forest played without guard Keyshawn Woods, who is still trying to recover from a knee injury, though he played in the previous four games.

Duke won for the eighth time in a row in the series. That string includes an 89-71 victory Jan. 13 in Durham, N.C.

Unlike the first meeting of the season, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski was on the bench. He stayed away because of a virus in the first game. He missed last year’s visit to Winston-Salem following back surgery.

This was Wake Forest’s second game against a top-four team in three nights. Virginia defeated the Demon Deacons 59-49 on Sunday.

