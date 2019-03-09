No. 14 Florida State rallies to beat Wake Forest

EditorsNote: changes Florida State streak in lead

Mar 9, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Brandon Childress (0) controls the ball in the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Lawrence Joel Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14 Florida State won its 12th game in 13 tries Saturday by closing out the regular-season schedule with a 65-57 win against Wake Forest in Atlantic Coast Conference play at Winston-Salem, N.C.

Guard Trent Forrest had 11 points and five assists for the Seminoles (25-6, 13-5 ACC). Senior forward Phil Cofer added nine points in the victory, which set a school record for conference wins since the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1992.

Wake Forest fell to 11-19 overall and 4-14 in ACC play. The Demon Deacons were paced by guard Brandon Childress, who scored a game-high 13 points. Wake Forest guard Chaundee Brown added 11 points.

Behind since the opening minutes of the first half, Florida State grabbed a 47-45 lead with just over seven minutes to play on a jumper by Forrest. Florida State reeled off 13 straight points to stretch the lead to 58-45 and never looked back.

Wake Forest, which came into the game as 11 1/2-point underdogs, carried a 31-24 lead into halftime behind 12 early points from Childress, while Florida State center Christ Koumadje nearly had a double-double by intermission with eight points and seven rebounds. Koumadje finished with eight points and a game-high 10 boards.

The Seminoles opened the second half on a 6-0 run and the comeback was on.

Florida State earned its first regular season series sweep of Wake Forest since 2011.

With Saturday’s game in their rear view, Florida State will now continue on to the ACC Tournament — which kicks off Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C. — but the Seminoles won’t play until the quarterfinals after securing the double-bye with a win against No. 15 Virginia Tech last week.

Win or lose in Charlotte, Florida State is a lock for the NCAA Tournament.

—Field Level Media