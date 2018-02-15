Wake Forest tops Georgia Tech to snap skid

Center Doral Moore scored 17 points as Wake Forest ended a three-game losing streak by defeating Georgia Tech 79-62 on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Bryant Crawford poured in 16 points and distributed nine assists, and Mitchell Wilbekin and Brandon Childress each supplied 11 points as the Demon Deacons secured their most-lopsided victory in Atlantic Coast Conference play this season.

Moore, who shot 8-for-11 from the field, also pulled down 12 rebounds. Wilbekin was in his second game since returning from a four-game absence caused by an ankle injury.

Wake Forest (10-16, 3-11 ACC) won for only the second time since the opening week of January. All three of the Demon Deacons’ conference victories have come on their home court.

Josh Okogie scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half for the Yellow Jackets (11-15, 4-9). He hit 10 of 11 free throws.

Ben Lammers added 14 points and Abdoulaye Gueye had 12 points for Georgia Tech, which lost its fourth game in a row.

The Yellow Jackets, who committed 14 turnovers, were playing their first game since starting freshman point guard Jose Alvarado was lost for the season with a fractured elbow sustained Sunday night against Duke.

Georgia Tech fell into foul trouble by early in the second half. It was also hurt by 1-for-9 shooting from 3-point range for the game.

Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons were 9-for-17 from beyond the arc and were charged with only five turnovers.

Wake Forest reserves outscored the Yellow Jackets backups 26-2.

The Demon Deacons shot 62.1 percent from the field in the first half to build a 44-36 lead.

Wake Forest broke away from a 26-26 tie with a 10-0 spurt for what became a 41-30 advantage.

Georgia Tech stayed within range by going 9-for-9 on first-half free throws.

The teams will meet again March 3 in Atlanta to close the regular season.

