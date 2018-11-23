Houston Baptist stuns Wake Forest in OT

Jalon Gates scored 20 points as Houston Baptist rallied in regulation and then went on to defeat host Wake Forest 93-91 in overtime Friday afternoon at Lawrence Joel Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Huskies overcame a 14-point, second-half deficit to tie the game in the final second of regulation on Ian DuBose’s 3-pointer. DuBose finished with 18 points.

The Huskies (2-2) never led until overtime.

Brandon Childress scored 14 of his career-high 27 points in a six-minute stretch to open the second half for Wake Forest (3-2).

Wake Forest led 91-87 with just over a minute left in overtime, but Gates drained 3-pointer as Wake Forest’s Ikenna Smart fouled out with a push-off in the lane at the 59-second mark, leading to Edward Hardt’s two missed free throws with a chance for a lead change.

A Wake Forest turnover gave the Huskies the ball again and Hardt converted with a move in the lane for a 92-91 lead with 24 seconds left.

Childress, a junior guard, missed on a 3-point attempt. A Houston Baptist free throw and a Childress turnover sealed the outcome.

DuBose’s 3-pointer for Houston Baptist with 0.5 seconds left in regulation forced overtime at 83-83 after Wake Forest held a 14-point lead with about eight minutes left.

Houston Baptist never led until DuBose’s 3-pointer about 90 seconds into overtime. Hardt finished with 17 points despite missing 5 of 14 free throws.

Freshman Jaylen Hoard’s season-high 22 points and freshman Sharone Wright Jr.’s season-best 14 points aided Wake Forest.

Wake Forest made its first nine shots from the field of the second half. But Houston Baptist pulled within 72-68 after an 11-1 run and regained possession with a chance to draw closer. Three straight empty possessions appeared to damage the comeback.

Childress hit two free throws with 1:09 left for a 77-70 lead.

Stephen O’Suji made two free throws with 28.6 seconds left as the Huskies trimmed the hole to 80-78.

Sunday Okeke made the second of a two-shot, free-throw opportunity at the other end with 26.5 to play. Braxton Bonds scored for Houston Baptist before two Childress foul shots at the 10.1-second mark.

Wake Forest led 39-35 at halftime, shooting 55.2 percent.

Hoard had 10 of Wake Forest’s first 28 points and the Demon Deacons scored the game’s first seven points.

Houston Baptist shot 1-for-13 from the field through the first eight minutes, but trailed only 13-5. The Huskies were even at 33-33 with three minutes left in the first half, so they recovered from the early shooting woes.

