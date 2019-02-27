Brown leads Wake rally past Miami

Freshman guard Chaundee Brown recorded his first career double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds and guard Brandon Childress scored 21 points as Wake Forest rallied from a 14-point deficit midway through the second-half for a 76-75 victory over Miami in Atlantic Coast Conference action Tuesday night in Winston-Salem. N.C.

Childress’ 3-pointer with 25.2 seconds left gave the Demon Deacons (11-16, 4-11) a 76-75 lead and Miami, which led 70-60 with less than two minutes left in the game, had no answer. Guard Chris Lykes missed a rushed 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Lykes did score a game-high 26 points with a career-high six made 3-pointers for the Hurricanes (12-15, 4-11) and guard Anthony Lawrence recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Miami led 58-44 with 8:32 left when the Deacons went on a 9-0 run to get within five points, 58-53. But Miami was back up 70-60 with 1:59 left.

The Deacons fought back and took a 76-75 lead on guard Childress’ 3-pointer with 25.2 seconds left.

Wake Forest was without starting center Olivier Sarr (6.2 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game). The 7-foot sophomore missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

The Deacons jumped out to a 17-8 lead midway through the first half on a 9-0 scoring run as Miami went more than five minutes without a field goal.

But Lykes then sparked a surge with four 3-pointers — including three in a row at one point — to put the Hurricanes up 23-20 with 6:31 left in the period. Lykes made it 32-25 with another 3-point basket with 4:06 left in the half, but he picked up his second personal foul at the 3:49 mark and went to the bench.

The Hurricanes went on another long field goal slump to finish out the half, going only 1-of-10 after Lykes went out. But the Deacons missed their last eight tries, as well, and Miami went into the intermission up 35-28.

