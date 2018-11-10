Hoard leads Wake Forest past North Carolina A&T

Freshman forward Jaylen Hoard scored 19 points in his collegiate debut as Wake Forest opened the season by defeating visiting North Carolina A&T 90-78 on Saturday afternoon at Winston-Salem, N.C.

Brandon Childress, a junior guard with the most experience among returning players on the team, scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half for the Demon Deacons, who won their opener for the seventh time in eight years.

It was a big day for Wake Forest freshmen.

Freshman Isaiah Mucius gave Wake Forest a boost with nine first-half points on his way to 13. Sophomore Olivier Sarr finished with 12 points, while sophomore Chaundee Brown and freshman Sharone Wright Jr. both tallied 11 points.

Hoard heated up in the second half. He also did work at the free-throw line, going 7-for-10 on foul shots.

Reserve Andre Jackson scored 18 points, Terry Harris poured in 15 points and Quavius Copeland had 10 points for the Aggies (0-2).

After holding a 46-37 halftime lead, Wake Forest scored the first seven points of the second half.

North Carolina A&T shot 50 percent from the field with only five first-half turnovers, but still trailed at the break.

The Demon Deacons held a few double-digit leads in the first half but were unable to pull away.

Foul trouble hurt N.C. A&T in the second half. Starting center Ibrahim Sylla fouled out with 8:48 remaining.

Wake Forest racked up its 15th consecutive nonconference victory against an in-state foe.

It marked the 15th year in a row that the Demon Deacons opened the season at home.

Wake Forest has won all five meetings with the Aggies.

—Field Level Media