Freeman helps N.C. State down Wake Forest

Allerik Freeman scored 24 points and Omer Yurtseven provided 21 points as North Carolina State held on down the stretch to defeat Wake Forest 90-84 on Saturday at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

N.C. State posted its second road victory in a four-day span following a two-game losing skid.

Torin Dorn’s 14 points and Markell Johnson’s 10 points and 10 assists also helped the Wolfpack (18-9, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) sweep the regular-season series.

N.C. State bolstered its ACC road record to 4-4 after beginning the conference slate with a couple of blowout losses away from home.

The Wolfpack shot 11 of 24 on 3-point attempts compared to Wake Forest’s 5 for 19. Freeman and Yurtseven both made three 3-point shots.

Bryant Crawford led Wake Forest with 29 points, though he shot only 2-for-9 from the field in the second half. Center Doral Moore’s 23 points and 12 rebounds gave the Demon Deacons a big presence in the post. Keyshawn Woods added 13 points.

Wake Forest (10-17, 3-12) was unable to post back-to-back victories in league play for the first time this season coming off Wednesday night’s home triumph against Georgia Tech.

The Wolfpack used a 3-point barrage early in the second half to extend its lead to 51-40.

N.C. State kept a comfortable margin for most of the second half, but Woods’ 3-point basket drew Wake Forest within 76-71 with 1:30 to play.

The Wolfpack led 40-34 at halftime, boosted by three 3-pointers from its reserves.

N.C. State used a 12-3 run to move ahead after an early six-point deficit.

The Wolfpack went up 29-21 by scoring on 12 of 15 possessions. At that juncture, Crawford had 12 of Wake Forest’s points on his way to 19 first-half points on 8-for-11 shooting from the field.

Wake Forest attempted only two first-half free throws (though finished with 15-for-22). It was charged with 10 turnovers in the opening half.

--Field Level Media