Wake blows lead but still tops No. 17 NC State

Jaylen Hoard scored 16 points, and Wake Forest, which surrendered all of a 22-point, second-half lead, recovered to defeat No. 17 North Carolina State 71-67 on Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest (8-8, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak and won for only the second time in seven games.

Torry Johnson added 11 points and Brandon Childress had 10 points for Wake Forest.

Torin Dorn’s 18 points and C.J. Bryce’s 17 points led the Wolfpack (14-3, 2-2), who were playing the first of three consecutive road games. Braxton Beverly made three second-half 3-pointers and finished with nine points.

NC State was without junior guard Markell Johnson, who took a hard fall in the first half Saturday against Pittsburgh. Johnson ranks second on the team in scoring with 11.6 points per game and tops the Wolfpack in assists with 4.1 per outing.

Devon Daniels, who has been in and out of the starting unit, was a starter for the third time in the past seven games. He recorded seven points and eight rebounds.

Wake Forest, up by 15 at halftime, extended its lead to 51-29 early in the second half. The Wolfpack followed that with a 25-5 run, including a pair of Beverly treys.

By then, a large contingent of visiting NC State fans had been fully ignited. Shortly after, the game was tied 58-58 following a Daniels jump shot.

After Wake Forest went up 64-58, the Wolfpack pulled within 67-66 with five consecutive points from Bryce. Johnson responded with a hoop for Wake Forest before Bryce was fouled and made one free throw at the 43-second mark, leaving the visitors down 69-67.

Johnson went to the foul line with 13.3 seconds to play, sinking two.

Wake Forest led 42-27 at halftime, marking the Wolfpack’s lowest first-half total this season. The low mark had been 35 points in a victory against then-No. 7 Auburn on Dec. 19.

After a slow opening few minutes, Wake Forest went on a 24-8 run for a 26-16 lead.

NC State shot 1-for-14 on first-half 3-point tries and finished 6-for-29 from long distance.

This marked the first time in six years that NC State visited Joel Coliseum while holding a national ranking. The Wolfpack fell to 6-23 in the building.

Wake Forest was in the first of three consecutive games against nationally ranked teams, with road contests against No. 9 Virginia Tech (Saturday) and No. 4 Virginia (Jan. 22) looming.

