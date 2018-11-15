Second-half surge carries St. Joseph's past Wake Forest

Charlie Brown Jr. scored the first six points of the second half at St. Joseph’s pulled away for an 89-69 win against Wake Forest in Thursday’s opening game at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C.

Brown racked up 17 of his 26 points in the second half, which began with the score tied at 46. The Hawks led by as many as 26 with four minutes to play.

Taylor Funk sank 6-of-7 3-pointers and added 20 points for the Hawks (3-0). Jared Bynum finished with 14 points and Lamarr Kimble tallied 12 points and game-high eight rebounds.

The Hawks were 16-for-30 on 3-point attempts, with six players making at least one.

Next up for St. Joseph’s is Friday’s semifinal against the winner of the tournament’s second game between Central Florida and Cal State Fullerton. Wake Forest (1-1) takes on the loser.

Jaylen Hoard and reserve Isaiah Mucius each scored 14 for the Demon Deacons, though both freshmen were held to three second-half points. Chaundee Brown and Brandon Childress each scored 10 points.

As the Hawks pulled away, Wake Forest had a stretch of about six minutes without a field goal.

The teams combined to shoot 11-for-15 on 3-pointers across the first eight minutes. Wake Forest ended up 11-for-26 from long range.

Funk, a sophomore guard, drained four 3-pointers in the first five minutes to create a 17-10 lead for the Hawks. He had 14 points in the opening seven minutes.

Wake Forest had started at least 2-0 in three of its first four seasons under coach Danny Manning.

The teams hadn’t met since St. Joseph’s won in the Sweet 16 round of the 2004 NCAA Tournament.

