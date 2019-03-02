Syracuse dominates Wake Forest with defense

Tyus Battle scored 21 points and Elijah Hughes had 18 as Syracuse’s defense befuddled host Wake Forest in a 79-54 romp Saturday afternoon in an ACC game in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Mar 2, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Chaundee Brown (23) shoots the ball against the Syracuse Orange in the first half at Lawrence Joel Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Oshae Brissett and Paschal Chukwu each added nine points for Syracuse (19-10, 10-6 ACC), which snapped a two-game losing streak and picked up its fifth conference road victory.

Chaundee Brown scored 14 points and Isaiah Mucius provided 10 points for Wake Forest (11-17, 4-12). Demon Deacons scoring leader Brandon Childress was limited to five points — 10 below his average — on 1-of-8 shooting.

Wake Forest shot 32.7 percent (17 of 52).

The Orange connected on just 4 of 19 shots from 3-point range but did the bulk of their damage in the lane.

Sharone Wright Jr. scored Wake Forest’s first five points of the second half, clipping Syracuse’s edge to 40-35.

But the Demon Deacons went more than 13 minutes without a field goal as the Orange built a 67-39 lead in front of what felt like a pro-Syracuse crowd at times. That was too large a hole for Wake Forest, which rallied from 10 down in the final two minutes to defeat Miami on Tuesday night.

Wake Forest committed nine turnovers across the first 11 minutes of the second half.

Syracuse led 38-30 at halftime, shooting 56.7 percent from the field despite being 2-for-10 on 3-pointers.

Wake Forest made up for some of its nine first-half turnovers with nine offensive rebounds and an overall 20-14 rebounding edge.

After Syracuse built an 18-9 lead, Mucius, a freshman reserve, scored the next eight Wake Forest points. The Orange then went up 34-20 for its largest lead of the half.

Syracuse has won eight of nine all-time meetings with Wake Forest, with the loss coming on the road last season.

The Orange played for the first time in four games against an unranked team. They jump back into the fire Monday night at home against second-ranked Virginia.

—Field Level Media