No. 2 Virginia wears down Wake Forest

Kyle Guy scored 17 points and De‘Andre Hunter had 16 points as second-ranked Virginia finally put away stubborn Wake Forest for a 59-49 victory Sunday night at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Devon Hall added 12 points for the Cavaliers (18-1, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 10 consecutive games. Hall made four free throws in the last 64 seconds as part of the team’s 6-for-6 effort at the line down the stretch.

Virginia is 7-0 in the ACC for the second time in four seasons.

Wake Forest was held to a season-low point total despite Bryant Crawford’s 11 points, Brandon Childress’ 10 points and Mitchell Wilbekin’s 10 points. The Demon Deacons’ previous low mark was 60 points in a loss to Tennessee.

Wake Forest’s Doral Moore pulled in 13 rebounds to go with nine points.

Virginia improved on its national-leading defense that had allowed 52.6 points per game entering the weekend.

Wake Forest (8-11, 1-6) lost its fifth game in a row and has a quick turnaround with a visit from another top-five team when Duke arrives Tuesday night. The Demon Deacons dropped to 0-4 against ranked opponents.

Wake Forest led 30-25 early in the second half before three consecutive turnovers helped Virginia climb to a 33-30 edge.

The Cavaliers went up 42-35 before Wake Forest rallied and had two chances to regain the lead with more than eight minutes left.

Hunter and Hall hit back-to-back 3-pointers as Virginia climbed back to a seven-point edge. Hunter hit another trey for a 53-45 lead with 3:44 to play.

Wake Forest held a 24-22 halftime lead. Virginia had trailed at the break this season only in its loss at West Virginia.

The Cavaliers didn’t attempt a free throw in the first half, when they shot 35.7 percent from the field. Virginia had several shots altered by Wake Forest’s tall interior defense.

Wake Forest used a 9-0 spurt to take a 19-17 lead.

Virginia needed a buzzer-beating basket to win on its last visit to Joel Coliseum two years ago.

