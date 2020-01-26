Virginia stifles Wake Forest in OT, wins 65-63

Tomas Woldetensae scored 21 points and Virginia’s defense held Wake Forest without a shot on the final possession as the Cavaliers hung on for a 65-63 overtime road victory Sunday afternoon in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest had one point in its last three possessions across the final 1:48.

Wake Forest’s Andrien White made three free throws with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to extend the game. He scored the Demon Deacons’ final five points in regulation on foul shots.

Jay Huff’s 3-point basket with 39 seconds to play in regulation for his only points of the game lifted Virginia to a 54-53 lead. On Wake Forest’s next possession, White missed on a 3-point attempt. Kihei Clark rebounded for Virginia and made two ensuing free throws with 20 seconds left.

Mamadi Diakite added 16 points and Clark finished with 13 for Virginia (13-6, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), which won for only the second time in a six-game stretch.

White’s 21 points, Isaiah Mucius’ 16 points and Olivier Sarr’s 11 led Wake Forest (9-10, 2-7), which has lost five of its past six games.

The Cavaliers still haven’t scored more than 65 points in a game this season.

Wake Forest was without leading scorer Brandon Childress (15.2 points per game), a senior guard whose left foot was in a walking boot. The injury stemmed from a practice since Tuesday night’s loss at Clemson.

Virginia trailed by a dozen points early in the second half, but pulled even at 44-44 on two Clark free throws at the 9:09 mark. The Cavaliers went ahead less than a minute later.

Wake Forest held a 35-28 halftime lead on the strength of White’s 11 points.

Virginia led 12-4 with Wake Forest going 9 1/2 minutes without scoring and missing 14 straight shots from the field before sudden shooting success that saw the Demon Deacons go up 22-21 with 4:22 left in the first half and extend the margin to six points as part of a 12-0 stretch.

Freshman guard Jahcobi Neath made his first start in Childress’ place and scored three points.

—Field Level Media