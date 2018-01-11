Virginia Tech starts fast, outlasts Wake Forest 83-75

EditorsNote: Updates Clarke’s point total in third graf

Ahmed Hill scored 21 points, Justin Bibbs added 18 and Virginia Tech beat Wake Forest 83-75 on Wednesday night at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Hokies (13-4, 2-2) have won four of their past six games, including two straight in conference play.

Chris Clarke added 14 points and Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 10 for Virginia Tech.

Brandon Childress finished with 17 points for Wake Forest (8-8, 1-3), which has lost four of its past five games. Doral Moore contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Keyshawn Woods also scored 12, and Bryant Crawford had 10.

The Hokies entered the game ranked second nationally in field-goal percentage and shot 29 of 57 (50.9 percent) from the field.

Wake Forest trailed by 15 at the break but scored the first nine points of the second half to pull within 45-39. Bibbs finally quieted the momentum with a 3-pointer.

Virginia Tech answered and a 3-pointer by Hill capped a 9-0 run that extended the lead to 54-39 with 14:17 left. The Demon Deacons, however, chipped away at that margin.

Childress hit a pair of 3-pointers to pull Wake Forest to within 64-58 with 7:15 remaining. The Demon Deacons made a couple of defensive stops to stay within striking distance.

Childress, who missed his first eight shots, made a pair of free throws and Wake Forest trailed just 67-63 with under five minutes to play. However, Virginia Tech retook control by slowing the tempo.

A put-back and ensuing free throw by Justin Robinson provided the Hokies with a 73-66 lead with just under two minutes remaining. From there, Virginia Tech put the game away at the line.

Bibbs hit a 3-pointer that capped an 11-1 run by Virginia Tech to open the game. Wake Forest missed 10 of its opening 12 shots.

A pair of 3-pointers by Hill provided a 21-7 lead, forcing the Demon Deacons to call a timeout and regroup. However, Wake Forest remained out of sync and had back-to-back shot clock violations, which underscored its early first-half struggles.

The Demon Deacons finally found some rhythm, and 3-pointers by Crawford and Woods cut the margin to 29-24 with 5:29 left. Virginia Tech quieted the rally with a shot beyond the arc from Clarke, providing the Hokies with 37-28 margin with 3:33 remaining.

Virginia Tech finished the half on an 8-2 run, extending the lead to 45-30.

--Field Level Media