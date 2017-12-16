Young, Oklahoma take down No. 3 Wichita State

Oklahoma freshman star Trae Young scored 29 points and handed out 10 assists, leading the Sooners to a 91-83 upset of No. 3 Wichita State on Saturday at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Brady Manek added 21 points, including a 3-pointer that put the Sooners up 75-59 with 9:03 left in the second half.

Oklahoma (8-1) led by as many as 18 points in the second half and withstood a late run by the Shockers to lock up its sixth straight win.

Wichita State (8-2) got back in the game with a 15-4 run late in the second half. Conner Frankamp hit a 3-pointer that cut the Oklahoma lead to 84-78 with 40 seconds to play.

But the Sooners made their free throws down the stretch to put away Wichita State and earn their first road win over a nonconference opponent ranked in the top three in school history.

Darral Willis Jr. came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 12 rebounds for the Shockers. Landry Shamet added 17 points and Frankamp finished with 14 points for Wichita State.

Young, the nation’s leading scorer, got off to a hot start, scoring 16 points in the first nine minutes and helping the Sooners take a 27-21 lead.

Oklahoma closed the first half with a 17-7 run that featured five points from Kameron McGusty and took a 54-39 lead into halftime. McGusty had 13 points off the bench.

Young finished with 21 points and seven assists in the first half en route to his fourth double-double of his breakout freshman campaign.

NOTES: Oklahoma G Trae Young entered the weekend leading the nation in scoring at 28.8 points per game. The freshman leads the Big 12 in scoring by nearly 10 points. West Virginia’s Jevon Carter is second at 19.4 points per game. ... Wichita State climbed to No. 3 in the AP Poll this week. It’s the first time the Shockers have cracked the top five since 2014. ... No. 3 Wichita State was the highest-ranked opponent Oklahoma has faced in nonconference play since taking on No. 1 Michigan State in 2013. ... Wichita State hosts Arkansas State on Tuesday. ... Oklahoma returns home to take on Northwestern State on Tuesday.