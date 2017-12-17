Young, Oklahoma take down No. 3 Wichita State

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall admitted that he threw everything at Oklahoma star freshman Trae Young.

Nothing worked.

Young scored 29 points and handed out 10 assists, leading Oklahoma to a 91-83 upset of No. 3 Wichita State on Saturday at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Brady Manek added 21 points, including a 3-pointer that put the Sooners up 75-59 with 9:03 left in the second half.

Oklahoma (8-1) led by 18 points on Jamuni McNeace’s layup with 8:25 left in the game and the Sooners withstood a late run by the Shockers to lock up their sixth straight win.

Wichita State (8-2) got back in the game with a 15-4 run late in the second half. Conner Frankamp hit a 3-pointer that cut the Oklahoma lead to 84-78 with 40 seconds to play.

But the Sooners made their free throws down the stretch to put Wichita State away and earn their first road win over a nonconference opponent ranked in the top three in school history.

Darral Willis Jr. came off the bench to score 20 points and grab 12 rebounds for the Shockers. Landry Shamet added 17 points and Frankamp finished with 14 points for Wichita State, which suffered only its seventh nonconference loss under Marshall.

Young, the nation’s leading scorer, got off to a hot start, scoring 16 points in the first nine minutes and helping the Sooners take a 27-21 lead. He launched long-distance 3-pointers, hitting four of them, and got to the rim for contested layups.

Young has scored at least 28 points in seven straight games.

“I haven’t coached against a freshman that plays the game at that level,” Marshall told reporters. “Hedging, switching, we tried everything against him. Trae Young is not going to get rattled. He is too good.”

Wichita State had been allowing opponents only 68.2 points per game. The Sooners put up 54 in the first half.

Oklahoma closed the first half with a 17-7 run that featured five points from Kameron McGusty and the Sooners took a 54-39 lead into halftime.

“That’s probably our best half because Wichita State is really good,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said.

McGusty had 13 points off the bench. Christian James also finished with 13 points for the Sooners, including a 6 of 6 from the foul line.

Young had 21 points and seven assists in the first half en route to his fourth double-double of his breakout freshman campaign.

Wichita State couldn’t keep up with the Sooners from beyond the 3-point arc. The Shockers starters combined to go 2 of 15 on 3-pointers. As a team, Wichita State connected on just 6 of 24 3-point attempts.

Manek complemented Young perfectly. The 6-7 freshman with a quick release hit five of the Sooners’ 13 3-pointers.

“Brady had a really good rhythm,” Young said,“ so we just kept going to that play.”

“We just showed that we can play on a big stage against a great team,” Manek added.

NOTES: Oklahoma G Trae Young entered the weekend leading the nation in scoring at 28.8 points per game. The freshman leads the Big 12 in scoring by nearly 10 points. West Virginia’s Jevon Carter is second at 19.4 points per game. ... Wichita State climbed to No. 3 in the AP Poll this week. It’s the first time the Shockers have cracked the top five since 2014. ... No. 3 Wichita State was the highest-ranked opponent Oklahoma has faced in nonconference play since taking on No. 1 Michigan State in 2013. ... Wichita State hosts Arkansas State on Tuesday. ... Oklahoma returns home to take on Northwestern State on Tuesday.