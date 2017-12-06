No. 6 Wichita State rallies past South Dakota State

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall ended the night happy about the sixth-ranked Shockers’ resolve. His mood wasn’t quite as pleasant at halftime.

Landry Shamet and Shaquille Morris combined for 41 points, and No. 6 Wichita State rallied from behind to defeat South Dakota State 95-85 on Tuesday night at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Shamet finished with 21 points and eight assists, and Morris added 20 points for the Shockers, who have bounced back from a loss to Notre Dame in the Maui Invitational championship game with three consecutive wins.

Wichita State (7-1) has won 43 consecutive nonconference home games, but the lastest wasn’t easy.

South Dakota State star Mike Daum scored 31 points and hit seven of the Jackrabbits’ 14 3-pointers.

A Daum 3-pointer with nine minutes to play gave South Dakota State a 76-67 lead before Wichita State started its comeback.

The Shockers scored nine consecutive points and grabbed their first lead since early in the first half on a dunk from Zach Brown that came off a sideline inbounds play.

Wichita State stayed hot and finished off South Dakota State with an 18-1 run.

The Shockers trailed by as much as 13 points and were down eight at halftime. Marshall stormed off the court, pushing his way through several of his bench reserves on his way back to the locker room after the first half.

Asked in the postgame press conference what he said to his team at halftime, Marshall responded, “I can’t repeat that here.”

“We obviously were able to make some adjustments at halftime and squeak out a win against a very, very hot team tonight. The resolve of these guys, the toughness, the refuse-to-lose is what carried us tonight.”

South Dakota State already has wins at Mississippi and against Iowa this season, and the Jackrabbits threatened to add another upset to their resume.

Junior guard Tevin King scored 14 points and junior guard Brandon Key came off the bench to chip in 10 points for South Dakota State (7-4).

Wichita State was coming off its best win of the season, a 69-62 decision at No. 16 Baylor on Saturday. However, the Shockers struggled to slow down Daum and the Jackrabbits in the first half.

Daum hit four 3-pointers in the first half for 16 points, and South Dakota State led 50-42 at halftime.

“With Mike, he scores the ball so well and when he can command so much attention it gives other guys easier plays, easier looks,” Jackrabbits coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “When he’s playing with that confidence and swagger he had tonight, that makes everyone better.”

Shockers senior guard Conner Frankamp added 16 points and senior forward Darral Willis Jr. came off the bench to score 13.

Wichita State outscored South Dakota State 44-16 in the paint.

“I hope we learn every time out, every practice, every game,” Marshall said. “We watch video and show them the good, the bad and the ugly. There will be a lot to watch from this game.”

NOTES: Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall compared South Dakota State F Mike Daum with an NBA legend earlier in the week. “He’s like Larry Bird,” Marshall said. “He’s a fantastic player who is probably going to play in the NBA.” ... Wichita State entered the game leading the nation in rebound margin (15.9). The Shockers won the battle of the boards 37-25 on Tuesday. ... Wichita State has back-to-back games against Big 12 opponents, beginning with a Saturday trip to Oklahoma State. The Shockers host Oklahoma on Dec. 16. ... The Jackrabbits return home to host Concordia College on Friday.