Shamet helps No. 6 Wichita State down Marquette

Landry Shamet paced a balanced attack, and No. 6 Wichita State pulled away from Marquette in the second half of an 80-66 win Tuesday in a semifinal at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at Lahaina Civic Center in Hawaii.

Shamet led four Shockers in double figures with 19 points. Conner Frankamp added 13 points, and Shaquille Morris had 11 points for Wichita State, which advanced to face the winner of No. 13 Notre Dame and LSU in the tournament championship game on Wednesday.

Andrew Rowsey had 26 points, and Markus Howard finished with 25 points to lead the Golden Eagles (2-2), who appeared to wear down late in the second half.

Wichita State built a 61-51 lead on a Frankamp 3-pointer with 10 minutes left in the game. The Shockers threatened to distance themselves from Marquette, but Howard ignited a run from the Golden Eagles with six straight points, setting up a decisive final eight minutes.

Shamet scored 10 of his points in the final four minutes to help the Shockers (4-0) finish off Marquette.

Despite early foul trouble, Marquette hung tough and rode the hot hand of Howard, who had 17 of his points in the first half. Rousey converted a three-point play to tie the score with three minutes left in the first half.

Austin Reaves and Morris had baskets in the final minute of the first half to send the Shockers into the locker room with a 41-36 lead.

Senior forward Rashard Kelly had a big all-around game for the Shockers, with six points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Reeves chipped in 10 points off the bench, including a spinning layup that put Wichita State up 13 with two minutes left.

The Shockers’ bench outscored Marquette’s reserves 28-5.

NOTES: Wichita State coach Gregg Marshal inserted F Rashard Kelly into the starting lineup after the senior grabbed seven offensive rebounds in the Shockers’ opening win over California. ... Marquette attempted more 3-pointers (36) that it did two-point shots in its win over Virginia Commonwealth on Monday. The Golden Eagles made only 9 of 33 3-point attempts on Tuesday. ... The Shockers return all five starters from last season’s NCAA tournament team.